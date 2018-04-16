Air strikes on Syria will not change course of war – Johnson
France and Britain on Syria will not change the course of the war, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday.
BRUSSELS – The air strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain on Syria will not change the course of the war, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday, but they were a way of showing the world had had enough of chemical weapons.
“It is very important to stress it is not an attempt to change the tide of the war in Syria or to have a regime change,” Johnson told reporters on arrival to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
“I’m afraid the Syrian war will go on in its horrible, miserable way. But it was the world saying that we’ve had enough of the use of chemical weapons,” he added.
