10 responses to #JuliusMalemaChallenge

Malema's 'Give me a signal, Mama' phrase was applauded and used widely as a challenge on social media. He spoke at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was applauded on social media for his speech at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
Malema spoke fondly about his "Mama Winnie" and then vented at detractors, enemies and even party comrades, saying he wanted to send a message.
“Mama, you never told me how to treat them when they come here. I’m waiting for a signal, Mama, on how to treat them,” Malema said.
"Equally big Mama, some of those who sold you to the regime are here and are crying louder than all of us who stood by you," he continued.
Julius Malema speech at the #WinnieMandelaFuneral waiting for ur signal Mama #JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/MzuSmUhIjm— KS (@KwaneleSandiswa) April 16, 2018
Some social media users soon jumped on the bandwagon to use the hashtag the #JuliusMalemaChallenge.
The phrase “I’m waiting for a signal” quickly gained traction, with users poking fun at the statement.New Collection - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
Read Malema's full speech here.
