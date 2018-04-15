WC traffic officials issue fines over R370,000 since start of weekend

They were handed out during a series of weekend operations. Three hundred and twelve drivers were also caught speeding.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic fines to the tune of more R370,000 rand have been issued in the Western Cape.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “The total amount of fines that we issued was R378,950. We also tested the speed of several vehicles since the start of this weekend and 312 drivers were prosecuted because they exceeded the different speed limits.”