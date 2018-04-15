WC Social Development seeks answers after relief aid not given to fire victims
The department wants answers as to why relief aid apparently wasn't delivered by the Social Security Agency (Sassa) to victims of a fire. The agency is now responsible for dealing with disaster aid matters.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department wants an urgent meeting with Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu.
The department wants answers as to why relief aid apparently wasn't delivered by the Social Security Agency (Sassa) to victims of a fire. The agency is now responsible for dealing with disaster aid matters.
Last week, a fire broke out in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement near Strandfontein, leaving at least 12 people homeless.
The local councillor claims he's been trying to get help from Sassa since the blaze on Wednesday but, has had no luck.
Western Cape Social Development’s Sihle Ngobese said: “Sassa is a national entity run by the national department and no provincial department has operational control over Sassa. Sassa is the budget board for the provision of social relief in times of disaster or when people face undue hardship and is legally mandated by law to assist.”
Popular in Local
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Online chat ends in hijacking for Pretoria man
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.