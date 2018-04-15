WC Social Development seeks answers after relief aid not given to fire victims

The department wants answers as to why relief aid apparently wasn't delivered by the Social Security Agency (Sassa) to victims of a fire. The agency is now responsible for dealing with disaster aid matters.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department wants an urgent meeting with Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu.

Last week, a fire broke out in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement near Strandfontein, leaving at least 12 people homeless.

The local councillor claims he's been trying to get help from Sassa since the blaze on Wednesday but, has had no luck.

Western Cape Social Development’s Sihle Ngobese said: “Sassa is a national entity run by the national department and no provincial department has operational control over Sassa. Sassa is the budget board for the provision of social relief in times of disaster or when people face undue hardship and is legally mandated by law to assist.”