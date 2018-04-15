[WATCH] #Beychella: Beyoncé becomes first black woman to headline Coachella

Queen Bey stunned crowds with a nearly two-hour-long performance with favourites such as 'Crazy in Love', 'Sorry', 'Formation' & 'Partition'.

CAPE TOWN – Beyoncé has made history at music festival Coachella, becoming the first black woman to headline the event.

WATCH: Beyoncé's full Coachella performance

We were not ready! The hashtag #Beychella is trending on social media after her explosive performance.

How Beyonce' expect us to go to sleep after this? #Beychella pic.twitter.com/RmICn9NTQz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 15, 2018

So am I the only one who noticed when @Beyonce went to change outfits she changed her damn nail polish? We don’t deserve her! @coachella #coachella #beychella pic.twitter.com/R27kQ5lIBs — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) April 15, 2018

To all the "why you gotta make it all about race" people. @Beyonce's crest is *literally* symbols of Black power & liberation.



A nubian queen

A black panther

A Black Power fist

A black bee



And on top, a winged sun w/ the eye of Horus in the middle.



SHE TOLD Y'ALL #Beychella pic.twitter.com/NysJsyyE50 — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 15, 2018

Jay Z sound out of breath meanwhile Bey just gave us two movies and a new wardrobe #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/kRCJmi8HlR — art-ish (@BodyofBex) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé's records today:

• First black woman to headline #Coachella

• Destiny's Child: first girlgroup to perform at #BeyChella

• Bey set the highest live streaming record ever

• Most tweeted about & praised Coachella performance

• Longest Coachella dancing sequence onstage pic.twitter.com/N1Daktm4sD — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) April 15, 2018

She shared the stage with her husband, music mogul Jay-Z, sister Solange and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

This was the first time in 12 years that Destiny’s Child performed together onstage.

She ended her performance by praising her band and dancers, as well as thanking festival-goers.