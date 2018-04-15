Popular Topics
[WATCH] #Beychella: Beyoncé becomes first black woman to headline Coachella

Queen Bey stunned crowds with a nearly two-hour-long performance with favourites such as 'Crazy in Love', 'Sorry', 'Formation' & 'Partition'.

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on 14 April 2018 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty Images for Coachella /AFP
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on 14 April 2018 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty Images for Coachella /AFP
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Beyoncé has made history at music festival Coachella, becoming the first black woman to headline the event.

Queen Bey stunned crowds with a nearly two-hour-long performance with favourites such as Crazy in Love, Sorry, Formation & Partition.

WATCH: Beyoncé's full Coachella performance

We were not ready! The hashtag #Beychella is trending on social media after her explosive performance.

She shared the stage with her husband, music mogul Jay-Z, sister Solange and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

This was the first time in 12 years that Destiny’s Child performed together onstage.

She ended her performance by praising her band and dancers, as well as thanking festival-goers.

