[WATCH] #Beychella: Beyoncé becomes first black woman to headline Coachella
Queen Bey stunned crowds with a nearly two-hour-long performance with favourites such as 'Crazy in Love', 'Sorry', 'Formation' & 'Partition'.
CAPE TOWN – Beyoncé has made history at music festival Coachella, becoming the first black woman to headline the event.
Queen Bey stunned crowds with a nearly two-hour-long performance with favourites such as Crazy in Love, Sorry, Formation & Partition.
WATCH: Beyoncé's full Coachella performance
We were not ready! The hashtag #Beychella is trending on social media after her explosive performance.
How Beyonce' expect us to go to sleep after this? #Beychella pic.twitter.com/RmICn9NTQz— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 15, 2018
So am I the only one who noticed when @Beyonce went to change outfits she changed her damn nail polish? We don’t deserve her! @coachella #coachella #beychella pic.twitter.com/R27kQ5lIBs— Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) April 15, 2018
To all the "why you gotta make it all about race" people. @Beyonce's crest is *literally* symbols of Black power & liberation.— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 15, 2018
A nubian queen
A black panther
A Black Power fist
A black bee
And on top, a winged sun w/ the eye of Horus in the middle.
SHE TOLD Y'ALL #Beychella pic.twitter.com/NysJsyyE50
Jay Z sound out of breath meanwhile Bey just gave us two movies and a new wardrobe #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/kRCJmi8HlR— art-ish (@BodyofBex) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé's records today:— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) April 15, 2018
• First black woman to headline #Coachella
• Destiny's Child: first girlgroup to perform at #BeyChella
• Bey set the highest live streaming record ever
• Most tweeted about & praised Coachella performance
• Longest Coachella dancing sequence onstage pic.twitter.com/N1Daktm4sD
She shared the stage with her husband, music mogul Jay-Z, sister Solange and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
This was the first time in 12 years that Destiny’s Child performed together onstage.
HQ VIDEO: ‘Destiny’s Child’ FULL PERFORMANCE at the #Coachella #Beycheclla pic.twitter.com/6Ydi6PX6dL— That Lady Gaga Stan (@LadyGagaTFacts) April 15, 2018
She ended her performance by praising her band and dancers, as well as thanking festival-goers.
