UWC shares condolences after death of professor

The cause of his death is unknown at this stage and police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

The University of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied
The University of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape says it's in mourning following the death of one of its associate professors.

A lifeguard found the body of Michael Wessels in the campus swimming pool on Thursday afternoon.

The cause of his death is unknown at this stage and police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

UWC spokesperson Professor Cherrel Africa says: “Following the tragic passing of our colleague professor Michael Wessels, the university conveys its condolences to the Wessels family. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this painful time. Professor Wessels was the head of the English department. He was a wonderful man.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

