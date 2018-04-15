Transport Ministry: Madikizela-Mandela name among possible names for CT airport
The Airports Company of South Africa has confirmed Transport Minister Blade Nzimande directed it to facilitate the name change process for the airport in March this year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Ministry says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's name is amongst a list of names submitted for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport.
There continues to be an outpouring of public support for the airport to be named after Madikizela-Mandela since Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema made the call at the struggle stalwart’s funeral on Saturday.
The ministry's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says they are still in consultation with the Department of Arts and Culture.
“The names directly canvassed with the department and indirectly canvassed through the media include among others, Nelson Mandela, Albertina Sisulu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Robert Sobukwe. Minister Nzimade believes that it is important that such an important airport should be named after one of our liberation icons.”
