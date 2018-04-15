SA’s Philip Snyman honoured to be flag-bearer at Comm Games closing ceremony
South Africa has done exceptionally well at this year's common wealth games scoring at least 37 medals.
JOHANNESBURG - South African rugby sevens player Philip Snyman says he is feels honoured to be selected as a flag-bearer for the closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
South Africa has done exceptionally well at this year's common wealth games scoring at least 37 medals.
Phillip says this an exciting moment for him.
“It’s a massive honour and privilege to represent your country at the Commonwealth Games, especially a great country like South Africa. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the chance to get onto the podium, but I’ll cherish this for the rest of my life.”
South Africa’s Sevens captain @snymanphilip has been named as Team South Africa’s Flag Bearer at tonight’s closing ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. pic.twitter.com/ammknLf46I— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 15, 2018
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.