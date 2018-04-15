SA’s Philip Snyman honoured to be flag-bearer at Comm Games closing ceremony

South Africa has done exceptionally well at this year's common wealth games scoring at least 37 medals.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rugby sevens player Philip Snyman says he is feels honoured to be selected as a flag-bearer for the closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Phillip says this an exciting moment for him.

“It’s a massive honour and privilege to represent your country at the Commonwealth Games, especially a great country like South Africa. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the chance to get onto the podium, but I’ll cherish this for the rest of my life.”