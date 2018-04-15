Popular Topics
Riemvasmaak fire victims ‘suffering’ at the hands of Sassa

A blaze broke out in the area, situated near Strandfontein, earlier this week.

FILE: Remains of a mattress following a shack fire. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Remains of a mattress following a shack fire. Picture: EWN.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says four families who lost all their belongings in a fire in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement are suffering at the hands of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

A blaze broke out in the area, situated near Strandfontein, earlier this week. Twelve people have been left homeless after the fire.

City officials working in the community say they've been trying to get help from Sassa since tragedy struck on Wednesday but have had no luck.

Local councillor Elgan Fortune says: “Last year in December Sassa decided to take over the distribution of kits and now we’re struggling to get these services to people. Usually the City responds within the same day. The City has been trying to get through to them.”

Earlier this year Sassa announced its plans to take over and provide social relief to disaster victims which was previously the responsibility of the City's disaster risk management centre.

Sassa could not be reached for comment.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

