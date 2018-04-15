Report: ANC, EFF in talks about possible alliance

It's being reported that there have been informal discussions between senior leaders of both parties.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) are reportedly in talks and could form an alliance.

The Sunday Times is reporting that there have been informal discussions between senior leaders of both parties.

The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had expressed her wish for EFF leader Julius Malema to return to the ANC or work together in national interest.

The paper is reporting that Malema has spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa about what is necessary for a co-operation.

During Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday, ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula said the party will honour Madikizela-Mandela’s dying wish and return Malema to the ruling party.

Malema, however, addressed the matter during his tribute at the funeral.

"Mama, you said to us we must come back to the ANC, we heard you. But which ANC do we go to? Of the same people who sold you out? Of the same people who were ready to give you the enemy?"

It’s understood the “partnership” will not happen before the 2019 general elections.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)