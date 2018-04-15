Report: ANC, EFF in talks about possible alliance
It's being reported that there have been informal discussions between senior leaders of both parties.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) are reportedly in talks and could form an alliance.
The Sunday Times is reporting that there have been informal discussions between senior leaders of both parties.
The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had expressed her wish for EFF leader Julius Malema to return to the ANC or work together in national interest.
The paper is reporting that Malema has spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa about what is necessary for a co-operation.
During Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday, ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula said the party will honour Madikizela-Mandela’s dying wish and return Malema to the ruling party.
Malema, however, addressed the matter during his tribute at the funeral.
"Mama, you said to us we must come back to the ANC, we heard you. But which ANC do we go to? Of the same people who sold you out? Of the same people who were ready to give you the enemy?"
It’s understood the “partnership” will not happen before the 2019 general elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.