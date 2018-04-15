Ramaphosa: Let us honour Mam’ Winnie by uniting in common purpose

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Ramaphosa: Let us honour Mam’ Winnie by uniting in common purpose

President Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the struggle stalwart’s funeral service at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at Orlando Stadium during the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at Orlando Stadium during the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April. Picture: GCIS.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memory by being united.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the struggle stalwart’s funeral service at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

LISTEN: Ramaphosa: Sisulu, Madiba, Hani are ready to open the door for you

Ramaphosa says Madikizela-Mandela often expressed her desire to see not only the ANC but all South Africans united.

“Just as Mam’ Winnie has united us in sorrow, let us honour her memory by uniting in common purpose. Let us do what she did best, bandage the wounds of the broken.

“Let us honour her memory by pledging here that we will dedicate all our resources, all our efforts, all our energy to the empowerment of the poor and vulnerable.”

The president also took the opportunity to commit to visiting Marikana, just like Madikizela-Mandela previously suggested.

“You said you would take me and Julius Malema to Marikana to meet the widows of the departed miners. We could not go because you were not well. I am left to go alone and know that Julius Malema will go with me.”

Ramaphosa also announced plans to start a process to bestow the ANC’s highest honour, the Isitwalandwe Award, on the struggle icon.

WATCH: Mama Winnie's final journey home

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA