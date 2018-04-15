-
Ramaphosa: Let us honour Mam’ Winnie by uniting in common purpose
President Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the struggle stalwart’s funeral service at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memory by being united.
Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the struggle stalwart’s funeral service at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
LISTEN: Ramaphosa: Sisulu, Madiba, Hani are ready to open the door for you
Ramaphosa says Madikizela-Mandela often expressed her desire to see not only the ANC but all South Africans united.
“Just as Mam’ Winnie has united us in sorrow, let us honour her memory by uniting in common purpose. Let us do what she did best, bandage the wounds of the broken.
“Let us honour her memory by pledging here that we will dedicate all our resources, all our efforts, all our energy to the empowerment of the poor and vulnerable.”
The president also took the opportunity to commit to visiting Marikana, just like Madikizela-Mandela previously suggested.
“You said you would take me and Julius Malema to Marikana to meet the widows of the departed miners. We could not go because you were not well. I am left to go alone and know that Julius Malema will go with me.”
Ramaphosa also announced plans to start a process to bestow the ANC’s highest honour, the Isitwalandwe Award, on the struggle icon.
WATCH: Mama Winnie's final journey home
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
