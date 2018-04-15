President Ramaphosa joins Gandhi Walk in Lenasia

The annual walk, which is in its 33rd year, takes place under the theme Going Green.

LENASIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be taking part in the 2018 Gandhi Walk in Lenasia this morning.

President #CyrilRamaphosa making his way into the Mahatma Gandhi Hall in Lenasia this morning for the Annual Gandhi Walk. KM pic.twitter.com/CgXsBuHFXl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2018

The annual walk, which is in its 33rd year, takes place under the theme Going Green, aimed at increasing communities’ awareness and behaviours towards climate change.

The event this year will be acknowledging a number of struggle stalwarts.

Ramaphosa, who is expected to lead the 12km walk, has already built a reputation as a fit and active person.

In February, Ramaphosa walked five kilometres from the Gugulethu sports complex to Athlone stadium. The following month he took his campaign to Soweto.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko says US civil rights activist reverend Jesse Jackson will also be taking part in the walk which starts and ends at the Gandhi Hall.

“The president subscribed that values that the Gandhi Walk represents. These are about creating community awareness and ensuring that we take part in our national building project. Most importantly, it’s about building a healthy lifestyle and bringing our communities together in a fun way.”

