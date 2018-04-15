Popular Topics
President Ramaphosa commends Lenasia residents for Gandhi Walk

Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the guests of honour at the annual walk this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with reverend Jesse Jackson (r) Gauteng Premier David Makhura (l) partook in the Gandhi Walk in Lenasia on 15 April 2018. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
one hour ago

LENASIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the Mahatma Gandhi Walk in Lenasia on Sunday, where thousands gathered to commemorate the icon.

Ramaphosa is one of the guests of honour at the annual walk this year.

Ramaphosa took to the stage along with American reverend Jesse Jackson, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Public Works Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

He’s saluted the group for remembering to celebrate icons like Gandhi.

“I hope we will all survive this walk. This is a fantastic opportunity. It’s the first time I’m participating in this walk and I am honoured to be part of this, thank you.”

He’s also expressed gratitude for all those who attended Winnie-Madikizela Mandela’s funeral.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

