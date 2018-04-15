President Ramaphosa commends Lenasia residents for Gandhi Walk

Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the guests of honour at the annual walk this year.

LENASIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the Mahatma Gandhi Walk in Lenasia on Sunday, where thousands gathered to commemorate the icon.

Ramaphosa took to the stage along with American reverend Jesse Jackson, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Public Works Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

He’s saluted the group for remembering to celebrate icons like Gandhi.

“I hope we will all survive this walk. This is a fantastic opportunity. It’s the first time I’m participating in this walk and I am honoured to be part of this, thank you.”

He’s also expressed gratitude for all those who attended Winnie-Madikizela Mandela’s funeral.

President #CyrilRamaphosa making his way into the Mahatma Gandhi Hall in Lenasia this morning for the Annual Gandhi Walk. KM pic.twitter.com/CgXsBuHFXl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2018

