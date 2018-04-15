Police investigate case of assault allegedly involving EFF leaders

Images are circulating online of Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi surrounded by members of the army and police, allegedly after three EFF leaders were denied entry to the Fourways Memorial Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Reports of a scuffle between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and members of the police's VIP protection unit at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral have emerged.

Images are circulating online of Malema and fellow Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi surrounded by members of the army and police, allegedly after three EFF leaders were denied entry to the Fourways Memorial Park on Saturday where Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest.

Police have confirmed a case of assault is being probed.

The police's Mmathapelo Peters said: “Police are investigating a case of common assault that was opened on Saturday at Douglasdale police station. At this stage, all I can say is that the incident is alleged to have happened in the Douglasdale policing precinct. Further details further that have become now the subject of investigation.”