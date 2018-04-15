Parents urged to contact police when children go missing

This comes after seven-year-old Kopano Molefe was reported missing via Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are urging parents to go to a police station when their children go missing instead of using social media.

This comes after seven-year-old Kopano Molefe was reported missing via Twitter.

A concerned user tweeted the information about the missing child, appealing to fellow users to retweet for awareness.

Police's Vincent Mashiteng says: “We would like to warn people to avoid using Twitter when their children are missing. We would appreciate it if they’d come to police so that we can investigate it immortally.”

The seven-year-old was found in Eldorado on Saturday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)