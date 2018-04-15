New project in Bonteheuwel aims to prevent backyard dwelling fires
As part of the project, 15 unemployed backyard dwellers from Bonteheuwel will be tasked with securing informal structures in the area with fire retardant paint.
CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel councillor has started a project to safeguard residents living in backyard dwellings who are at risk of fires during the winter season.
The number of fires in informal housing units across Cape Town skyrockets during winter, due to families using candles and paraffin lamps to create light and heat.
Ward councillor Angus McKenzie explains: “Bonteheuwel has a backyard dwelling population of over 6,500 people. One of the major problems we have is where the fires take place.”
The project kicks off later this month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
