‘My mother rose against patriarchy, prejudice & a nuclear-armed state’

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was buried at Fourways Memorial Park on Saturday after a funeral service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - The daughters of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have called on people to stop comparing their mother to her late ex-husband, former president Nelson Mandela, saying the two simply complimented each other.

Madikizela-Mandela was buried at Fourways Memorial Park on Saturday after a funeral service at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

WATCH: Mabuza: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela hasn't died, she has multiplied

She says there is no contented legacy between her father and mother.

“No matter how tempting it may be to compare them, just know that sometimes it’s enough to contemplate on two historical figures and accept that they complimented each other.”

She also took to task those who called on her mother to account for things which are ignored when it comes to her male counterparts.

“Why didn’t you do the same with her male counterparts and remind the world of the many crimes they committed before they became saints? It’s become clear that South Africa and the world holds men and women to different standards of morality.”

She shared her hopes for the rediscovery of the truth about the struggle stalwart, who played a pivotal role in freeing the black majority from apartheid.

“Let me say that when you read popular history about the liberation struggle as it currently stands, you can be forgiven for thinking that it was a man’s struggle and a man’s triumph. Nothing could be further from the truth. My mother is one of the many women who rose against patriarchy, prejudice and the might of a nuclear-armed state to bring about the peace and democracy we enjoy today.”

GALLERY: Winnie Mandela funeral in pictures

Many say it's unfortunate that the struggle stalwart is being celebrated and appreciated after her passing.

Speaking outside the park was Thato Dibetle, who attended the funeral.

She says Madikizela-Mandela's liberation fight not be taken for granted.

“We are free today. We’re able to go into offices and do what we do. We can’t take this for granted. It’s also had a huge impact on our children and who we aspire to be.”

Tlotliso Mathume also attended the funeral.

Mathume believes Madikizela-Mandela should have been the first president of the new democratic South Africa in 1994.

“I feel like why was this not shown to us before? Now she’s passed on… it’s a bit too late. But it’s not too late for us to learn from her and continue the legacy. It’s just sad. I’m glad Zenani spoke out about the truth and what her mother stood for.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)