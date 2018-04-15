MP Hawks looking for armed men responsible for 2 cash heists
It's understood the suspects also attempted to blast an armoured G4S vehicle on Saturday. Spokesperson Lucy Sekgotodi says the blast happened on the road between Sabie and White River.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Mpumalanga are looking for a gang of armed men who carried out two cash in transit heists.
It's understood the suspects also attempted to blast an armoured G4S vehicle on Saturday.
Spokesperson Lucy Sekgotodi says the blast happened on the road between Sabie and White River.
“In all three incidents no one has been arrested as yet and police investigations are proceeding. Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the gang can contact brigadier Obed Ngwenya at 082 565 6417.”
