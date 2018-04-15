Man drowns after being swept to sea at Kleinmond beach

The drowning victim was eventually pulled from the water at Kleinmond beach on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has drowned after he was swept out to sea near Hermanus.



The National Sea Rescue Institute's, Craig Lambinon, explains efforts to resuscitate the man were carried out.

“CPR efforts were started on the 63-year-old man, they were continued by paramedics on shore and continued in the ambulance to the hospital and continued in the hospital but sadly after all CPR efforts were exhausted, the man was declared deceased.”