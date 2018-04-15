Malema ‘won’t forget’ those who betrayed Madikizela-Mandela

EFF leader Julius Malema gave a fiery speech during the funeral service of the freedom fighter.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he will always remind Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's traitors how they sold her out to the apartheid regime.

Malema gave a fiery speech during the funeral service of the freedom fighter.

The EFF leader addressed the call for him to return to the African National Congress, questioning how he could go back to the party that turned its back on Madikizela-Mandela.

“You never told us how to treat those who betrayed you, I’m waiting for a signal.”

Malema sent shockwaves around the stadium with a scathing attack on those in the United Democratic Front, who had distanced themselves from Madikizela-Mandela, describing them as “sell-outs”.

“Mama the UDF cabal is here. The cabal that rejected and distance itself from you. They are crying crocodile tears after disowning you at a critical moment hoping the regime will finish off.”

Malema says the “traitors” are now crying the most since her death.

“Some of them have played prominent roles in your funeral. In a funeral of a person they called a criminal and a person they were ready to humiliate in front of the whole world.”

Consistent with the EFF’s cause, Malema also addressed the Marikana tragedy.

“What about those who killed the husbands of Marikana widows for selfish profits? What do we do to them? Tell us, Mama. Give us a sign.”

Malema ended off his tribute with a challenge to the ANC-led government, saying if it’s honest about wanting to honour the struggle icon it will rename Cape International Airport after her.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)