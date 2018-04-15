Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Land expropriation: What SA ‘can learn’ from Zimbabwe

| The land matter is a hot topic in South Africa. Cape Talk host Africa Melane interviewed professor Ben Cousins, director of the Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies.

CAPE TOWN – A professor says it’s important that the land expropriation process be done in an orderly manner.

Parliament has called for public input on amending the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

Professor Ben Cousins says there are lessons South Africa can learn from Zimbabwe’s land reform programme.

“How you go about it is as important as what you do with it… Mr Ramaphosa has said it will be done in an orderly manner, so that it supports agricultural production and doesn’t chase away foreign investment. Those are very important qualifications that he adds.”

Listen to audio above for more.

