Father who flung his daughter off roof to appear in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Father who flung his daughter off roof to appear in court

The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement last week.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The man who threw his baby daughter from the roof of his shack in Port Elizabeth is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday.

The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement last week.

Photos show a metro police official catching the baby after she was flung from the roof.

The Democratic Alliance’s Zakhele Mbhele they will attend court proceedings.

“There’s great public interest in this matter so we wish to observe proceedings from the start in support for justice to be done.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA