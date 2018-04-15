Father who flung his daughter off roof to appear in court
The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement last week.
CAPE TOWN - The man who threw his baby daughter from the roof of his shack in Port Elizabeth is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday.
Photos show a metro police official catching the baby after she was flung from the roof.
MAN THROWS CHILD FROM ROOF AFTER ATTEMPTS BY POLICE HOSTAGE NEGOTIATORS TO RESOLVE ISSUE FAIL : PE. EC. HE DID SO IN PROTEST OVER ILLEGAL HOUSING, INCL. HIS BEING DEMOLISHED. CHILD WAS CAUGHT BY POLICE & IS UNHARMED. MAN CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. pic.twitter.com/09flzKg8QD— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 12, 2018
The Democratic Alliance’s Zakhele Mbhele they will attend court proceedings.
“There’s great public interest in this matter so we wish to observe proceedings from the start in support for justice to be done.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
