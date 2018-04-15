Residents want drug dealers out of Eldorado Park, call on Ramaphosa for help

Police discovered a drug lab on Thursday in a joint operation with the Hawks and covert community members.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Eldorado Park have called President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the community following a drug bust.

However, unhappy residents have demanded that Ramaphosa work with the community and police to rid the area of drugs.

Pan Africanist Congress member Bishop Robertson says: “Even the DA councillors don’t worry about what happens in Eldorado Park. We need President Cyril Ramaphosa to help us fight against these drug dealers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)