Residents want drug dealers out of Eldorado Park, call on Ramaphosa for help

Police discovered a drug lab on Thursday in a joint operation with the Hawks and covert community members.

A sign to the Eldorado Park police station. Picture: EWN
A sign to the Eldorado Park police station. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Eldorado Park have called President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the community following a drug bust.

Police discovered a drug lab on Thursday in a joint operation with the Hawks and covert community members.

However, unhappy residents have demanded that Ramaphosa work with the community and police to rid the area of drugs.

Pan Africanist Congress member Bishop Robertson says: “Even the DA councillors don’t worry about what happens in Eldorado Park. We need President Cyril Ramaphosa to help us fight against these drug dealers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

