Residents want drug dealers out of Eldorado Park, call on Ramaphosa for help
Police discovered a drug lab on Thursday in a joint operation with the Hawks and covert community members.
JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Eldorado Park have called President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the community following a drug bust.
However, unhappy residents have demanded that Ramaphosa work with the community and police to rid the area of drugs.
Pan Africanist Congress member Bishop Robertson says: “Even the DA councillors don’t worry about what happens in Eldorado Park. We need President Cyril Ramaphosa to help us fight against these drug dealers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
