Cosatu welcomes ANC’s proposal on award for Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu has welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that a discussion will be tabled at the next national executive committee meeting to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with the Isitwalandwe Award.

This is the highest honour given to those who have made an outstanding contribution and sacrifice to the liberation struggle.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they’re happy with the announcement.

“We do welcome what the ANC is saying. At long last they’re going to do the right thing by honouring Mama Madikizela-Mandela.”

Pamla says the union is questioning why it took the death of Madikizela-Mandela for the ANC to acknowledge the role she played in the liberation of the country.

