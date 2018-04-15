Cosatu welcomes ANC’s proposal on award for Madikizela-Mandela

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Cosatu welcomes ANC’s proposal on award for Madikizela-Mandela

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they’re happy with the announcement by the ruling party.

The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela addressed members of the African National Congress (ANC) during a street party to celebrate the 2010 Fifa World Cup on 4 June 2010 in downtown Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela addressed members of the African National Congress (ANC) during a street party to celebrate the 2010 Fifa World Cup on 4 June 2010 in downtown Johannesburg. Picture: AFP
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu has welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that a discussion will be tabled at the next national executive committee meeting to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with the Isitwalandwe Award.

This is the highest honour given to those who have made an outstanding contribution and sacrifice to the liberation struggle.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they’re happy with the announcement.

“We do welcome what the ANC is saying. At long last they’re going to do the right thing by honouring Mama Madikizela-Mandela.”

Pamla says the union is questioning why it took the death of Madikizela-Mandela for the ANC to acknowledge the role she played in the liberation of the country.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA