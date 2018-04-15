City of CT gears up for rainy weather with winter readiness plans

As part of its winter readiness plan, officials will focus on informal settlements and houses built on and around mountain slopes or in areas prone to flooding.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says while it's hoping for above average rainfall this coming winter, inclement weather conditions do come with their own headaches.

Authorities are gearing up for the rainy weather and preparing for the risk of flooding, despite the city being in the midst of a drought.

As part of its winter readiness plan, officials will focus on informal settlements and houses built on and around mountain slopes or in areas prone to flooding.

The City's JP Smith said: “To mitigate the impact of severe of weather episodes, a number of city departments participate in the annual winter readiness preparations under the banner of flooding and storms task team. Some of the key risks that they identify this year include 29 informal settlements some of which are situated in wetlands, ponds and natural water courses.”