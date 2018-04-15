Cape Town cop shots, kills man who stabbed him

Earlier on Saturday, the official was registering a docket when he was approached by the man who'd asked that he be taken into custody. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the officer three times.

CAPE TOWN - A metro police officer has shot and killed a man who stabbed him at the Mfuleni police station.

The officer then retaliated shooting his attacker.

Two other people were, however, also wounded.