Cape Town cop shoots, kills man who stabbed him

Earlier on Saturday, the official was registering a docket when he was approached by the man who'd asked that he be taken into custody. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the officer three times.

CAPE TOWN - A metro police officer has shot and killed a man who stabbed him at the Mfuleni police station.

Earlier on Saturday, the official was registering a docket when he was approached by the man who'd asked that he be taken into custody.

He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the officer three times.

The officer then retaliated shooting his attacker.

Two other people were, however, also wounded.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is also investigating.

“The South African police service is investigating the matter as is the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The city will assist in any way possible to ensure that the investigation into this matter is expedited.”