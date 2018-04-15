Bungalow Owners Association lambast Maiden Cove sale

In September, the city awarded the sale of Maidens Cove for the development of shops and luxury apartments in the Glen Country Club.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers representing Bungalow Owners Association believe the sale of land near a Cape Town beach is unlawful.

In September, the city awarded the sale of Maidens Cove for the development of shops and luxury apartments in the Glen Country Club.

But members of the Bungalow Owners Association, Billy Gundelfinger is adamant the development beachfront will create more problems.

“It will be completely chaotic. Can you just imagine 750 parking bays? We can’t cope with traffic and sewerage as it is.

“Once you start going and breaking down heritage site such as this, where does it stop?”

City officials are working on the deal and have refused to comment.