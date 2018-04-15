Bungalow Owners Association lambast Maiden Cove sale

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Bungalow Owners Association lambast Maiden Cove sale

In September, the city awarded the sale of Maidens Cove for the development of shops and luxury apartments in the Glen Country Club.

The Maidens Cove beach front. Picture: www.nsri.org.za
The Maidens Cove beach front. Picture: www.nsri.org.za
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers representing Bungalow Owners Association believe the sale of land near a Cape Town beach is unlawful.

In September, the city awarded the sale of Maidens Cove for the development of shops and luxury apartments in the Glen Country Club.

But members of the Bungalow Owners Association, Billy Gundelfinger is adamant the development beachfront will create more problems.

“It will be completely chaotic. Can you just imagine 750 parking bays? We can’t cope with traffic and sewerage as it is.

“Once you start going and breaking down heritage site such as this, where does it stop?”

City officials are working on the deal and have refused to comment.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA