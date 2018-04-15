[ALERT] KPMG to launch ‘unprecedented’ review of work done by partners
Top management at the auditing firm says its deeply disappointed by the conduct of two former officials.
CAPE TOWN - KPMG will launch an “unprecedented” review of all work done by the company's partners in the last 18 months.
Two of the firm's partners resigned on Friday after disciplinary charges were brought against them. They had already been suspended.
The charges relate to the VBS bank issue.
Sipho Malaba and Dumi Tshuma are accused of failing to comply with the company’s policies and procedures around the disclosure of financial interests.
KPMG became suspicious and launched an independent investigation after the bank was recently placed under curatorship.
