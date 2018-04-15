3 men arrested in Manenberg for possession of illegal firearm

-
MP Hawks looking for armed men responsible for 2 cash heistsLocal
-
Bungalow Owners Association lambast Maiden Cove saleLocal
-
Transport Ministry: Madikizela-Mandela name among possible names for CT airportLocal
-
Trump bashes Comey as 'slippery' ahead of book releaseWorld
-
Russia's Putin predicts global 'chaos' if West hits Syria againWorld
-
Voter support for jailed Lula drops in wide open Brazil presidential race: pollWorld
-
-
Cape Town cop shoots, kills man who stabbed himLocal
-
WC traffic officials issue fines over R370,000 since start of weekendLocal
-
City of CT gears up for rainy weather with winter readiness plansLocal
-
Hamilton takes a record but still in no-man's landSport
-
SA’s Philip Snyman honoured to be flag-bearer at Comm Games closing ceremonySport
-
New Zealand strike double gold in rugby sevensSport
-
Manchester City on verge of title, Salah on target for LiverpoolSport
-
Giroud double inspires incredible Chelsea comeback at SouthamptonSport
-
CSA sends condolences to Ngidi familySport
[WATCH] #Beychella: Beyoncé becomes first black woman to headline CoachellaLifestyle
-
Mariah Carey thanks fans for support after opening up on bipolar diagnosisLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 14 April 2018Lifestyle
-
Will Ferrell 'unhurt' after car crashLifestyle
-
Nicki Minaj: I feel I’ve been ‘ambushed’ by Cardi BLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Naomi Campbell: #WinnieMandela represents what we all haveLocal
-
Kanye West penning philosophy bookLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Mama Winnie's life celebrated at State TheatreLocal
-
Powerball results: Friday 13 April 2018Lifestyle
-
Malema ‘won’t forget’ those who betrayed Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Mama Winnie's final journey homeLocal
-
5 popular points from Malema’s speech on Winnie Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
Crowds gather at Mama Winnie’s final resting placePolitics
-
Mbalula: ANC will continue begging Malema to return homePolitics
-
Bathabile Dlamini to govt: Declare day dedicated to Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable WomenOpinion
-
[OPINION] The language bridgeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
-
[OPINION] The politics of spectacleOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] SA’s serial murder & rape ‘ranking’ not supported by dataOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-usersBusiness
-
[ALERT] KPMG to launch ‘unprecedented’ review of work done by partnersLocal
-
Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soonBusiness
-
2 KPMG South Africa partners resign after facing disciplinary chargesBusiness
-
Rand steadies at end of volatile week, stocks flatBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Markus Jooste did not act alone in Steinhoff crisis'Local
3 men arrested in Manenberg for possession of illegal firearm
Officials nabbed the trio after responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Sunday morning. This is the third bunch of arrests made using ShotSpotter technology over the last few days.
CAPE TOWN - Metro police officers have arrested three men in Manenberg after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm.
Officials nabbed the trio after responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Sunday morning.
This is the third bunch of arrests made using ShotSpotter technology over the last few days.
Metro Police Spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “They noticed three males standing on the corner, one of whom was pointing a firearm. Officers apprehended all three after a short chase. They search them and found a pistol in one man’s possession. While arresting the 22-year-old, his two friends became riotous and were arrested too.”
At least five people, most of them innocent bystanders have been killed in suspected gang-related shootings in the area
