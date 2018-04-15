3 men arrested in Manenberg for possession of illegal firearm

Officials nabbed the trio after responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Sunday morning. This is the third bunch of arrests made using ShotSpotter technology over the last few days.

CAPE TOWN - Metro police officers have arrested three men in Manenberg after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Metro Police Spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “They noticed three males standing on the corner, one of whom was pointing a firearm. Officers apprehended all three after a short chase. They search them and found a pistol in one man’s possession. While arresting the 22-year-old, his two friends became riotous and were arrested too.”

At least five people, most of them innocent bystanders have been killed in suspected gang-related shootings in the area