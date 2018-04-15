10 nabbed over hijacked property in JHB

The suspects were handcuffed at Jeppestown on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says a police sting operation has resulted in the arrested 10 people from a hijacked property.

City spokesperson Lucky Sindane says the suspects face various charges.

“They will be charged with malicious damage to property, trespassing and contempt of court. This comes after the hijacked property in 2015 and they refused to pay the monthly rental. They also refused the owner access to her property.”