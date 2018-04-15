1 dead after early morning accident at Buccleuch interchange

It’s understood the accident involved a taxi and another vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - One person died following an accident on the N1 south at the Buccleuch interchange in Sandton on Sunday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “Traffic lanes have been blocked off. A helicopter has transported the injured to hospital. Motorists are advised to look out for the accident scene on the N1 south.”