Zenani Mandela-Dlamini slams those who peddled lies about Mama Winnie

JOHANNESBURG - The daughters of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have expressed disappointment at people who have peddled lies about their mother.

One of Madikizela-Mandela’s daughters, Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, gave a moving tribute to her mother, speaking out against people who have said and written negative things about the late struggle stalwart.

“Lies that have become part of my mother’s life… and this was when we saw so many people, who sat on the truth, come out one-by-one to say they’d known all along that these things that were being said about my mother were false.”

She also took a swipe at those who are only coming out now to correct the lies that were written about Madikizela-Mandela.

“Their actions are actions of extreme cruelty.”

Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter says all the good things being said now about their mother would have meant a lot to her, if only they were said while she was alive.