‘World lucky to have witnessed #WinnieMandela’s greatness’

International model Naomi Campbell joined thousands of mourners at Orlando Stadium for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral service.

JOHANNESBURG - International model Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, saying the world is lucky to have witnessed the struggle stalwart’s greatness and courage.

Campbell joined thousands of mourners at Orlando Stadium for the struggle icon’s funeral service.

She says the struggle icon helped her and many more overcome their fears.

“Never ever did she waver in her conviction and her courage, she always stood tall. We were lucky to have witnessed her greatness, courage, fearlessness and strength.”

GALLERY: Winnie Mandela Funeral in pictures

As tributes continue to pour in for Madikizela-Mandela, her former colleagues and fellow ANC comrades have been reflecting on her life.

One of them is Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha, who says Madikizela-Mandela played a pivotal role in fighting for the rights of disabled people.

“That meeting was strategic because it culminated in us succeeding in influencing the ANC policy, with regards to including people with disabilities in various structures of government.”

Premier David Makhura says Madikizela-Mandela's politics were shaped in Gauteng and her passing has left him with mixed emotions.

Makhura says Madikizela-Mandela echoed the fears of many generations.

Additional information by Ziyanda Ngcobo.