‘World lucky to have witnessed #WinnieMandela’s greatness’
International model Naomi Campbell joined thousands of mourners at Orlando Stadium for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral service.
JOHANNESBURG - International model Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, saying the world is lucky to have witnessed the struggle stalwart’s greatness and courage.
Campbell joined thousands of mourners at Orlando Stadium for the struggle icon’s funeral service.
She says the struggle icon helped her and many more overcome their fears.
“Never ever did she waver in her conviction and her courage, she always stood tall. We were lucky to have witnessed her greatness, courage, fearlessness and strength.”
GALLERY: Winnie Mandela Funeral in pictures
As tributes continue to pour in for Madikizela-Mandela, her former colleagues and fellow ANC comrades have been reflecting on her life.
One of them is Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha, who says Madikizela-Mandela played a pivotal role in fighting for the rights of disabled people.
“That meeting was strategic because it culminated in us succeeding in influencing the ANC policy, with regards to including people with disabilities in various structures of government.”
Premier David Makhura says Madikizela-Mandela's politics were shaped in Gauteng and her passing has left him with mixed emotions.
Makhura says Madikizela-Mandela echoed the fears of many generations.
Additional information by Ziyanda Ngcobo.
Popular in Politics
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.