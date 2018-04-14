WinnieMandelaFuneral: Traffic officials on standby

Only close family and those invited will be allowed into the cemetery.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials are on standby, waiting for Mam’ Winnie’s funeral procession from Orlando Stadium to make its way to Fourways Memorial Park.

LISTEN: Tribute to #WinnieMandela: 'Till we meet again my friend'

Only close family and those invited will be allowed into the cemetery.

While things remain relatively quiet in the Fourways area, people dressed in African National Congress (ANC) colours have already started arriving.

A woman says it was important for her to say goodbye to the woman known as mother of the nation. She says Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will live on.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to avoid the Fourways area as most roads will be closed off until early this afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Mama Winnie laid to rest

Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest updates.