#WinnieMandelaFuneral: Traffic officials on standby
Only close family and those invited will be allowed into the cemetery.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials are on standby, waiting for Mam’ Winnie’s funeral procession from Orlando Stadium to make its way to Fourways Memorial Park.
LISTEN: Tribute to #WinnieMandela: 'Till we meet again my friend'
While things remain relatively quiet in the Fourways area, people dressed in African National Congress (ANC) colours have already started arriving.
A woman says it was important for her to say goodbye to the woman known as mother of the nation. She says Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will live on.
Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to avoid the Fourways area as most roads will be closed off until early this afternoon.
WATCH LIVE: Mama Winnie laid to rest
Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest updates.
