WinnieMandelaFuneral: Frosty reception for Mbeki, Zuma

JOHANNESBURG - Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma received a frosty reception from some mourners attending the funeral.

The pair were seated among many dignitaries from around the globe who came to pay tribute to the struggle icon.

Madikizela-Mandela’s close friend Mrs Mokgobo, former presidents Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Zuma were acknowledged in this order.

But some booing could be heard when Mbeki’s name was called and that grew even louder at the mention of his successor.

It would appear the jeers directed at Mbeki were linked to his recent interview in which he was asked about Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy.

Mbeki’s remarks sparked fierce debates around the freedom fighter’s legacy and contribution to the struggle.

It’s not clear, however, why former president Zuma, who appears to be enjoying immense support from certain quarters since his resignation, was also heckled.

But it’s worth noting that there is a large crowd from political parties, who were often on a collision course with Zuma during his tenure.

