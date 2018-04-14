#WinnieMandelaFuneral: Frosty reception for Mbeki, Zuma
The pair were seated among many dignitaries from around the globe who came to pay tribute to the struggle icon.
JOHANNESBURG - Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma received a frosty reception from some mourners attending the funeral.
The pair were seated among many dignitaries from around the globe who came to pay tribute to the struggle icon.
WATCH LIVE: Mama Winnie laid to rest
Madikizela-Mandela’s close friend Mrs Mokgobo, former presidents Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Zuma were acknowledged in this order.
But some booing could be heard when Mbeki’s name was called and that grew even louder at the mention of his successor.
It would appear the jeers directed at Mbeki were linked to his recent interview in which he was asked about Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy.
Mbeki’s remarks sparked fierce debates around the freedom fighter’s legacy and contribution to the struggle.
It’s not clear, however, why former president Zuma, who appears to be enjoying immense support from certain quarters since his resignation, was also heckled.
But it’s worth noting that there is a large crowd from political parties, who were often on a collision course with Zuma during his tenure.
Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest updates.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
[WATCH] Maimane: This was the most successful congress for the DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.