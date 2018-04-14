Popular Topics
#WinnieMandelaFuneral: EFF’s Malema to address mourners

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party would like today’s message from the funeral to be one of renewal.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the EFF's memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort on 11 April 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's only fair that various political figures be part of the funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who had close ties with Madikizela-Mandela, will address mourners at Orlando Stadium.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party would like today’s message from the funeral to be one of renewal.

“We know the good values that have constructed us as this nation. Through so much persecution we still managed to rise and build a country where all of us, black and white, can coexist.”

The service will get underway at 9am.

WATCH LIVE: Mama Winnie laid to rest

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

