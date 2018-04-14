WinnieMandelaFuneral: EFF’s Malema to address mourners

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party would like today’s message from the funeral to be one of renewal.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's only fair that various political figures be part of the funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who had close ties with Madikizela-Mandela, will address mourners at Orlando Stadium.

“We know the good values that have constructed us as this nation. Through so much persecution we still managed to rise and build a country where all of us, black and white, can coexist.”

The service will get underway at 9am.

