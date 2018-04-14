#WinnieMandelaFuneral: EFF’s Malema to address mourners
The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party would like today’s message from the funeral to be one of renewal.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's only fair that various political figures be part of the funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who had close ties with Madikizela-Mandela, will address mourners at Orlando Stadium.
The ANC’s Pule Mabe says the party would like today’s message from the funeral to be one of renewal.
“We know the good values that have constructed us as this nation. Through so much persecution we still managed to rise and build a country where all of us, black and white, can coexist.”
The service will get underway at 9am.
WATCH LIVE: Mama Winnie laid to rest
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.