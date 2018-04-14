WinnieMandela’s sister shares fond memories of struggle icon

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's sister, Zukiswa Madikizela, says the family will miss the struggle stalwart greatly.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and close friends of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have paid tribute to her at her funeral at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Zukiswa Madikizela is one of Madikizela-Mandela’s sisters, she says the family will miss the struggle stalwarts greatly.

“Madikizela-Mandela held our family together since Mama passed away in 1998, we knew we could always count on her.”

#WinnieMandelaFuneral Mama Winnie's casket lies in the middle of Orlando Stadium. She had honoured fallen comrades before her here, today, the country bids her farewell.

Madikizela has also called on women to continue the struggle stalwart’s legacy.

“I’d like to encourage you to be active and help your communities in any way you can. Our sister is proof that we’re capable of being revolutionaries.”

Meanwhile, Madikizela-Mandela’s friend Mrs Mokgobo also has also shared fond memories of her.

“Her love of children ... emerging as always.”

#WinnieMandelaFuneral The entrance is being closed as more people want to make their inside Orlando Stadium for Mam Winnie Mandela's funeral.

The struggle icon has been hailed by various speakers as someone who cared, loved and embraced everyone despite their backgrounds.

#WinnieMandelaFuneral Earlier on as the casket made its way into the stadium.

