#WinnieMandela’s sister shares fond memories of struggle icon
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's sister, Zukiswa Madikizela, says the family will miss the struggle stalwart greatly.
JOHANNESBURG - Family and close friends of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have paid tribute to her at her funeral at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Zukiswa Madikizela is one of Madikizela-Mandela’s sisters, she says the family will miss the struggle stalwarts greatly.
“Madikizela-Mandela held our family together since Mama passed away in 1998, we knew we could always count on her.”
#WinnieMandelaFuneral Mama Winnie's casket lies in the middle of Orlando Stadium. She had honoured fallen comrades before her here, today, the country bids her farewell. IH pic.twitter.com/uxC7eWMV3I— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018
Madikizela has also called on women to continue the struggle stalwart’s legacy.
“I’d like to encourage you to be active and help your communities in any way you can. Our sister is proof that we’re capable of being revolutionaries.”
Meanwhile, Madikizela-Mandela’s friend Mrs Mokgobo also has also shared fond memories of her.
“Her love of children ... emerging as always.”
#WinnieMandelaFuneral The entrance is being closed as more people want to make their inside Orlando Stadium for Mam Winnie Mandela’s funeral. SZU pic.twitter.com/RUjPihriUR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018
The struggle icon has been hailed by various speakers as someone who cared, loved and embraced everyone despite their backgrounds.
#WinnieMandelaFuneral Earlier on as the casket made its way into the stadium. TH pic.twitter.com/IMZBxa2mDf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018
LISTEN: Tribute to #WinnieMandela: ‘Till we meet again my friend’
Popular in Politics
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
'My Life': Chris Hani's short autobiography in his own words
-
[WATCH] Maimane: This was the most successful congress for the DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.