Winnie Madikizela-Mandela laid to rest

The military procession travelled through a rain-soaked Soweto this afternoon to the late struggle icon's final resting place in Fourways.

JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park surrounded by her family and friends.

The military procession carrying Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's casket arrived at the memorial park after travelling through a rain-soaked Soweto this afternoon.

SANDF chaplain general Monwabise Jamangile said a few words.

“Beyond the brokenness is wholeness, beyond the turmoil there is peace, beyond the hurting there is heaven, beyond the fighting there is forgiveness.”

Earlier as the coffin carrying Winnie Madikizela-Mandela left Orlando Stadium with military escort. #winniemandelafuneral 📷: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/5ND5QcEyEc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018

Pallbearers performed their last salute before Bishop Zipho Siwa performed the commital service.

Military officials laid the casket down and undraped the South African flag from the casket - a flag which symbolises the freedom Mama Winnie fought so hard for.

A group of women wearing ANC doeks sang in praise for the fallen stalwart.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of those who folked to the Fourways Memorial Park where the freedom fighter was laid to rest.

Tlotliso Mathume said she believed Mama Winnie should have been the president of South Africa.

“It’s sad. She should have been the president and should have been celebrated more than Nelson Mandela.”

Standing with her, Thato Dibetle said Madikizela-Mandela's death only highlighted the gender inequalities which have existed for a long time.

“It’s hard for women to back other women.”

Seventeen-year-old Frezzel Watson said she worried that young people tended to be quick to forget heroes when they pass on.

“People don’t look at history as important anymore, I feel like we are going to have that one person who still remembers.”

Ten-year-old Alexis Obino said she would always love Mama Winnie.

“I will love her forever even if she is up there with God.”

Thousands of mourners packed the Orlando Stadium on Saturday to bid farewell to the anti-apartheid heroine in a funeral ceremony that dre people from various political divides in a celebration of her life.

MOURNERS MAKE THEIR WAY HOME

Outside Orlando Stadium EWN spoke to some of the thousands of mourners, with many saying they understood that Mama Winnie’s sacrifices led to the liberation of the country and with that they remain inspired.

Mourners dressed in ANC, EFF and SACP regalia walked down Mooki Street with the formal programme having concluded in the stadium.

Traffic is expected to peak this afternoon once the burial ceremony concludes.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)