'Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Airport' becomes reality on Wikipedia
The Economic Freedom Fighters leader as he rounded up his speech called for the airport to be renamed in the honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG - Barely half an hour after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Airport, his request was granted - sort of.
"If it is true that the ANC [African National Congress] want to honour you, let them name Cape Town Airport after Winnie Mandela," Malema said.
The airport's Wikipedia page was edited to include "soon to be Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport."
Social media users concurred with Malema's call.
Raise your hand if you agree with Julius Malema that Cape Town International Airport should be named after Winnie Mandela. ✊#WinnieMandelaFuneral— Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) April 14, 2018
Retweet ❤ pic.twitter.com/oUYzzhDSMT
In fact I am calling it Winnie Mandela airport from here out !!!!!! Viva Julias Malema VIVA !!!!— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 14, 2018
Can’t wait to fly from OR Tambo to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Airport in 2018. Thank you @Julius_S_Malema this will be one amongst many legacy projects under @CyrilRamaphosa leadership. #WinnieMandelaFuneral— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 14, 2018
When I land in Cape Town on Friday, I will tweet “Just landed at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport”... ✊🏾— #ItTakesAVillage (@DJZinhle) April 14, 2018
A Winnie Madikizela- Mandela International Airport in the middle of the Western Cape Colony sounds delicious. pic.twitter.com/2B375A3H46— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) April 14, 2018
The page was eventually changed back to normal.
Popular in Local
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.