'Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Airport' becomes reality on Wikipedia

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader as he rounded up his speech called for the airport to be renamed in the honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Cape Town International Airport. Picture: facebook.com
Cape Town International Airport. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Barely half an hour after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Airport, his request was granted - sort of.

"If it is true that the ANC [African National Congress] want to honour you, let them name Cape Town Airport after Winnie Mandela," Malema said.

The airport's Wikipedia page was edited to include "soon to be Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport."

Social media users concurred with Malema's call.

The page was eventually changed back to normal.

