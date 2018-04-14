'Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Airport' becomes reality on Wikipedia

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader as he rounded up his speech called for the airport to be renamed in the honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - Barely half an hour after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Airport, his request was granted - sort of.

"If it is true that the ANC [African National Congress] want to honour you, let them name Cape Town Airport after Winnie Mandela," Malema said.

The airport's Wikipedia page was edited to include "soon to be Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport."

Social media users concurred with Malema's call.

Raise your hand if you agree with Julius Malema that Cape Town International Airport should be named after Winnie Mandela. ✊#WinnieMandelaFuneral



Retweet ❤ pic.twitter.com/oUYzzhDSMT — Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) April 14, 2018

In fact I am calling it Winnie Mandela airport from here out !!!!!! Viva Julias Malema VIVA !!!! — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 14, 2018

Can’t wait to fly from OR Tambo to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Airport in 2018. Thank you @Julius_S_Malema this will be one amongst many legacy projects under @CyrilRamaphosa leadership. #WinnieMandelaFuneral — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 14, 2018

When I land in Cape Town on Friday, I will tweet “Just landed at the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport”... ✊🏾 — #ItTakesAVillage (@DJZinhle) April 14, 2018

A Winnie Madikizela- Mandela International Airport in the middle of the Western Cape Colony sounds delicious. pic.twitter.com/2B375A3H46 — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) April 14, 2018

The page was eventually changed back to normal.