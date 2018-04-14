-
-
Popular Topics
-
Will Ferrell 'unhurt' after car crash
Ferrell was taken to hospital after the chauffeur-driven SUV he was riding in was flipped during a two-car collision.
Will Ferrell was "unhurt" after being involved in a two-car crash on a Californian freeway.
The 50-year-old actor was taken to hospital on Thursday after the chauffeur-driven SUV he was riding in was flipped during a two-car collision, but his representative has now confirmed in a statement that the star and his colleague Andrew Steele, who was also in the car, didn't sustain any injuries in the crash.
A statement from his rep read: "While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle.
"Will and his colleague, Andrew Steele, were unhurt and have been released from an Orange County hospital."
The Step Brothers star's longtime driver and another colleague are still in hospital but are in a stable condition, and Will is said to be "staying close by" to offer support.
His rep's statement continued: "Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them. He's also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving."
Will, his two colleagues, and his driver were in a Lincoln Navigator on the I-5 freeway in Orange County, California, at about 10:50pm on Thursday, when they were rear-ended by a Toyota Highlander, according to an officer with the Capistrano Police Department.
The star's manager later claimed that the incident took place when the driver of the Toyota "fell asleep at the wheel".
It has been alleged by California Highway Patrol Sergeant Richard Peacock that the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, and was not detained or ticketed, whilst another officer claimed there were no signs that drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident.
Police are still investigating the matter.
