[WATCH] Mama Winnie's life celebrated at State Theatre
Louise McAuliffe & Masechaba Sefularo | The Tshwane State Theatre invited the public, free admittance, to a poetic and musical tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, featuring poets and musicians who poured out their hearts in verse and song.
