Tight security for Madikizela-Mandela funeral

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the funeral for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be held under tight security.

The party says it expects all mourners attending Saturday’s proceedings at Orlando Stadium to demonstrate good conduct.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says: “We are expecting those coming to the funeral to help us to maintain order and ensure that everyone carries themselves decently.”

The struggle stalwart will be brought to her final resting place in Fourways after a service at the stadium.

Several roads around the stadium will be closed to traffic.

No cars are being allowed into the area. Public transport is the only means to access the stadium.

But the Gauteng government has made transport arrangements for all those attending today's funeral.

Buses will depart from different parts of the province to Orlando stadium in Soweto.

Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says: “There are 600 buses that have been allocated to all five regions. Those are Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and West Rand.”

Madikizela-Mandela died last Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

She was 81 years old.

