Tight security for Madikizela-Mandela funeral
The party says it expects all mourners attending Saturday’s proceedings at Orlando Stadium to demonstrate good conduct
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the funeral for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be held under tight security.
The ANC’s Pule Mabe says: “We are expecting those coming to the funeral to help us to maintain order and ensure that everyone carries themselves decently.”
PODCAST: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: A life of defiance, sacrifice & passion
The struggle stalwart will be brought to her final resting place in Fourways after a service at the stadium.
Several roads around the stadium will be closed to traffic.
No cars are being allowed into the area. Public transport is the only means to access the stadium.
But the Gauteng government has made transport arrangements for all those attending today's funeral.
[WATCH ] #WinnieMandelaFuneral some family members leave for the stadium. MR pic.twitter.com/BS3E5oNBCk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018
Buses will depart from different parts of the province to Orlando stadium in Soweto.
Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says: “There are 600 buses that have been allocated to all five regions. Those are Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and West Rand.”
Madikizela-Mandela died last Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.
She was 81 years
#WinnieMandelaFuneral Mama Joy Chauke, who is usually donning her Orlando Pirates regalia says #IAmWinnie and she , as Mama Joy, is a mama Winnie multiplied. ZN pic.twitter.com/obD7NT9OcB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018
#WinnieMandelaFuneral One is the posters in honour of the struggle icon. ZN pic.twitter.com/zE4c0kwahx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
