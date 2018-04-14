Syria's Assad shown arriving for work in presidency video
'The morning of resilience,' declared a caption accompanying the video circulated on the presidency’s Telegram feed.
BEIRUT/JERUSALEM - The Syrian presidency posted a video that appeared to show President Bashar al-Assad arriving for work on Saturday hours after a US-led strike on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapon attack.
“The morning of resilience,” declared a caption accompanying the video circulated on the presidency’s Telegram feed, which showed Assad in a suit and tie and carrying a briefcase as he walked into the marble-floored entrance of a building.
Assad did not speak during the video which lasted eight seconds.
'STRIKES IN SYRIA AN IMPORTANT SIGNAL TO IRAN'
US-led strikes in Syria on Saturday are an “important signal” to Iran, Syria and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a senior Israeli cabinet minister said.
“The use of chemical weapons crosses a red line that humanity can no longer tolerate,” Yoav Gallant, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, wrote on Twitter.
