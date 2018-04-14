Ramaphosa praises Madikizela-Mandela for bringing people together

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Ramaphosa praises Madikizela-Mandela for bringing people together

Ramaphosa has praised Madikizela-Mandela her for showing leadership without claiming glory and for inspiring and guiding the nation.

Zinani Mandela-Dlamini stands among dignitaries, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, at her mother, Winnie Madikizela Mandela's funeral in Orlando Stadium. Picture: @SAGovNews/Twitter
Zinani Mandela-Dlamini stands among dignitaries, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, at her mother, Winnie Madikizela Mandela's funeral in Orlando Stadium. Picture: @SAGovNews/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, praising her for showing leadership without claiming glory and for inspiring and guiding the nation.

The president also says Madikizela-Mandela wanted to see unity not only in the ANC but in the country.

Ramaphosa joined international dignitaries, politicians and thousands of people at Orlando Stadium in Soweto as the world bids farewell to the struggle icon.

The president has praised the mother of the nation for bringing everyone together despite their differences.

The president says Madikizela-Mandela must be remembered for her role in exposing the lies of apartheid.

Thousands of people who were gathered at the stadium cheered. Some were standing in silence with their fists up, while others chanted the name of the mother of the nation.

Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest updates.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

[WATCH LIVE] Mama Winnie's funeral underway at Orlando Stadium

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA