Ramaphosa praises Madikizela-Mandela for bringing people together

Ramaphosa has praised Madikizela-Mandela her for showing leadership without claiming glory and for inspiring and guiding the nation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, praising her for showing leadership without claiming glory and for inspiring and guiding the nation.

The president also says Madikizela-Mandela wanted to see unity not only in the ANC but in the country.

Ramaphosa joined international dignitaries, politicians and thousands of people at Orlando Stadium in Soweto as the world bids farewell to the struggle icon.

The president has praised the mother of the nation for bringing everyone together despite their differences.

The president says Madikizela-Mandela must be remembered for her role in exposing the lies of apartheid.

Thousands of people who were gathered at the stadium cheered. Some were standing in silence with their fists up, while others chanted the name of the mother of the nation.

Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest updates.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

[WATCH LIVE] Mama Winnie's funeral underway at Orlando Stadium