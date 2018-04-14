Ramaphosa praises Madikizela-Mandela for bringing people together
Ramaphosa has praised Madikizela-Mandela her for showing leadership without claiming glory and for inspiring and guiding the nation.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, praising her for showing leadership without claiming glory and for inspiring and guiding the nation.
The president also says Madikizela-Mandela wanted to see unity not only in the ANC but in the country.
Ramaphosa joined international dignitaries, politicians and thousands of people at Orlando Stadium in Soweto as the world bids farewell to the struggle icon.
The president has praised the mother of the nation for bringing everyone together despite their differences.
The president says Madikizela-Mandela must be remembered for her role in exposing the lies of apartheid.
Thousands of people who were gathered at the stadium cheered. Some were standing in silence with their fists up, while others chanted the name of the mother of the nation.
Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest updates.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
[WATCH LIVE] Mama Winnie's funeral underway at Orlando Stadium
Popular in Local
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.