Nicki Minaj: I feel I’ve been ‘ambushed’ by Cardi B
The ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker has admitted to being ‘hurt’ by the behaviour of her fellow New Yorker.
LONDON - Nicki Minaj feels like she’s been “ambushed” by Cardi B.
The 35-year-old rap star has admitted to being “hurt” by the behaviour of her fellow New Yorker after Cardi suggested that Nicki had re-recorded her verse on Motorsport - their collaboration with Migos - in an effort to one-up her.
Minaj explained: “When I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’
“The first interview [Cardi] did after MotorSport came out, it just really hurt me ‘cause she looked so aggravated and angry ... I kind of felt ambushed.”
Minaj also admitted she turned to Migos star Quavo in search of support - but he shunned her.
The Anaconda hitmaker shared: “I was like, ‘Hey, can you back me up on this?
‘Cause I don’t want people to think I’m lying. What do I have to lie about?’
“And he didn’t back me up. He texted me and he was like, ‘I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl.’“
Minaj also accused Cardi of failing to show her the respect she deserves.
She said: “I can only imagine how many girls wished they could’ve been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I’m not saying it in a cocky way ... I’m saying it, like, the first thing out of your mouth when somebody asks you about a Minaj Minaj feature is, ‘She changed her verse.’ Excuse me?”
Rumours of a feud between Minaj and Cardi, 25, have been circulating for months.
But Minaj has heaped praise on the up-and-coming star and insists she wishes her nothing but success during her career.
Speaking to Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Minaj said: “I do want to say a shout-out to Cardi and all the new female rappers who’ve been doing their thing.
“With Cardi B, she’s done exactly what she should have done. She’s just gone full steam ahead. And, you know, congratulations to her.”
