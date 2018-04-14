[MUST LISTEN] Zenani Mandela: They robbed my mother of her rightful legacy

Reuters | One of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters, Zenani Mandela, pays tribute to her mother in a moving and stirring speech. Zenani says her mother's treatment shows men and women are treated differently.

JOHANNESBURG - Speaking at her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral, Zenani Mandela gave a stirring speech, remembering the anti-apartheid icon for her immense sacrifices.

Zenani lamented the fact that many people only spoke out in her mother's defence after she had died.

She said she hoped the "rediscovery of truth" about her mother makes people aware of role she played in freeing South Africa from "white supremacy”.