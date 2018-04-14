Popular Topics
Mbalula: ANC will continue begging Malema to return home

Speaking in isiXhosa, Fikile Mbalula started his tribute by saying the party would continue begging the red berets leaders to return home. He was speaking at the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

ANC’s Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula speaking at the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS.
ANC's Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula speaking at the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: GCIS.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Fikile Mbalula says the party will honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s dying wish and return Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to the ruling party.

Mbalula has pledged not to pay lip service on the land question, but to work toward expropriation without compensation.

The ANC’s head of elections was speaking on behalf of the youth, he says the stalwart died and left those without a backbone behind.

Speaking in isiXhosa, Mbalula started his tribute by saying the party would continue begging the red berets leaders to return home.

GALLERY: Winnie Mandela Funeral in pictures

But Malema had already spoken directly to the icon during his tribute, sometimes in a crackling voice referring to her as Mama to ask which ANC they have been asked to return to?

Mbalula says the freedom fighter died at peace after the outcome of the Nasrec Conference.

