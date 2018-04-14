Mbalula: ANC will continue begging Malema to return home
Speaking in isiXhosa, Fikile Mbalula started his tribute by saying the party would continue begging the red berets leaders to return home. He was speaking at the funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Fikile Mbalula says the party will honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s dying wish and return Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to the ruling party.
Mbalula has pledged not to pay lip service on the land question, but to work toward expropriation without compensation.
WATCH: The energy is electrifying at the stadium as mourners celebrate the life of #WinnieMadikizelaMandela #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/0nuB7zMCnw— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 14, 2018
The ANC’s head of elections was speaking on behalf of the youth, he says the stalwart died and left those without a backbone behind.
GALLERY: Winnie Mandela Funeral in pictures
But Malema had already spoken directly to the icon during his tribute, sometimes in a crackling voice referring to her as Mama to ask which ANC they have been asked to return to?
Mbalula says the freedom fighter died at peace after the outcome of the Nasrec Conference.
#WinnieMandelaFuneral Mbalula:Mama you leave us at a time when we are working on the return of the land without compensation.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2018
