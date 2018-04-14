Malema sets social media on fire with #WinnieMandelaFuneral speech

Malema spat fire at Madikizela-Mandela's detractors, enemies and even party comrades.

JOHANNESBURG - All eyes and ears were on Julius Malema at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her funeral in Soweto on Saturday. And he certainly set the podium on fire with his daring speech.

Malema spoke fondly about his Mama Winnie and then vented detractors, enemies and even party comrades, just short of naming any names.

"I am here not so much to bury Mama, because Queen Mothers do not die, they multiply into a million red flowers of love and freedom," he blasted.

"Fellow South Africans, I am comforted by the fact that Mama died a perfect death; a death of a revolutionary because she never sold out. We should all be happy because her name will be written in the eternal book of life -the book of all who died for the betterment of all.

"Equally big Mama, some of those who sold you to the regime are here and are crying louder than all of us who stood by you. The UDF cabal that distanced itself from you is here crying crocodile tears after disowning you at a critical moment hoping the regime will finish off."

Social media users were humoured, some even shocked at some of what Malema said.

Does it even matter what anyone else says from now on in? Julius has spoken #WinnieMandelaFuneral — Vumani Mkhize (@VumaniMkhize) April 14, 2018

Julius Malema doesn't play fair, hate him or love him but this dude is leadership. #WinnieMandelaFuneral — Harold Moyo (@sirharryfresh) April 14, 2018

Thank you @EFFSouthAfrica CIC @Julius_S_Malema for a lively tribute that had me on the edge of my VIP seat. Our Big Mom would've been proud of that delivery.

I agree, we see them traitors crying the loudest.

Thanks to the family's for letting u speak.

#WinnieMandelaFuneral — #RIP Mangutyana (@MatlhareMtsweni) April 14, 2018

Should've saved Mam' Zenani and Julius for last. #WinnieMandelaFuneral — Keorapetse (@Keo_Gee) April 14, 2018

So Malema greets former Presidents Mbeki, Motlanthe, and President Ramaphosa and didn't mention former President Zuma, who is also at the statdium. #WinnieMandelaFuneral — Ngenda Jean Patrick (@ngendapatrick) April 14, 2018

#WinnieMandelafuneral Malema is a true politician and so magnetic it's in incredible 👏👏👏 — Siviwe (@SMatsamko) April 14, 2018

The Commander In Chief has spoken.... 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 love him or hate him... He is the Future!!!! Power to @Julius_S_Malema @EFFSouthAfrica #WinnieMandelafuneral pic.twitter.com/ZyAIVgpcEA — Tinyiko Mpenyana (@tinyiko_tim) April 14, 2018