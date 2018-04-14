Popular Topics
Malema sets social media on fire with #WinnieMandelaFuneral speech

Malema spat fire at Madikizela-Mandela's detractors, enemies and even party comrades.

EFF supports are seen at Orlando Stadium to pay their last respect to Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April. Picture: GCIS.
EFF supports are seen at Orlando Stadium to pay their last respect to Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April. Picture: GCIS.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - All eyes and ears were on Julius Malema at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her funeral in Soweto on Saturday. And he certainly set the podium on fire with his daring speech.

Malema spoke fondly about his Mama Winnie and then vented detractors, enemies and even party comrades, just short of naming any names.

"I am here not so much to bury Mama, because Queen Mothers do not die, they multiply into a million red flowers of love and freedom," he blasted.

"Fellow South Africans, I am comforted by the fact that Mama died a perfect death; a death of a revolutionary because she never sold out. We should all be happy because her name will be written in the eternal book of life -the book of all who died for the betterment of all.

"Equally big Mama, some of those who sold you to the regime are here and are crying louder than all of us who stood by you. The UDF cabal that distanced itself from you is here crying crocodile tears after disowning you at a critical moment hoping the regime will finish off."

Social media users were humoured, some even shocked at some of what Malema said.

