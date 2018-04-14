Malema sets social media on fire with #WinnieMandelaFuneral speech
Malema spat fire at Madikizela-Mandela's detractors, enemies and even party comrades.
JOHANNESBURG - All eyes and ears were on Julius Malema at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her funeral in Soweto on Saturday. And he certainly set the podium on fire with his daring speech.
Malema spoke fondly about his Mama Winnie and then vented detractors, enemies and even party comrades, just short of naming any names.
"I am here not so much to bury Mama, because Queen Mothers do not die, they multiply into a million red flowers of love and freedom," he blasted.
"Fellow South Africans, I am comforted by the fact that Mama died a perfect death; a death of a revolutionary because she never sold out. We should all be happy because her name will be written in the eternal book of life -the book of all who died for the betterment of all.
"Equally big Mama, some of those who sold you to the regime are here and are crying louder than all of us who stood by you. The UDF cabal that distanced itself from you is here crying crocodile tears after disowning you at a critical moment hoping the regime will finish off."
Social media users were humoured, some even shocked at some of what Malema said.
Still shooketh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WinnieMandelafuneral #SelloMalema— Nomzamo Zanyiwe (@DubazanaZandile) April 14, 2018
#WinnieMandelaFuneral Julius Malema's Speech👏👏 👌 POWERFUL!!!!!!!— Kesholofetse Sebati♡ (@sebati__k) April 14, 2018
Does it even matter what anyone else says from now on in? Julius has spoken #WinnieMandelaFuneral— Vumani Mkhize (@VumaniMkhize) April 14, 2018
Julius Malema ✊ amaqiniso #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/8H7aXoXfRr— Thabo Monareng (@_JayTee1_) April 14, 2018
Julius Malema doesn't play fair, hate him or love him but this dude is leadership. #WinnieMandelaFuneral— Harold Moyo (@sirharryfresh) April 14, 2018
Thank you @EFFSouthAfrica CIC @Julius_S_Malema for a lively tribute that had me on the edge of my VIP seat. Our Big Mom would've been proud of that delivery.— #RIP Mangutyana (@MatlhareMtsweni) April 14, 2018
I agree, we see them traitors crying the loudest.
Thanks to the family's for letting u speak.
#WinnieMandelaFuneral
Should've saved Mam' Zenani and Julius for last. #WinnieMandelaFuneral— Keorapetse (@Keo_Gee) April 14, 2018
So Malema greets former Presidents Mbeki, Motlanthe, and President Ramaphosa and didn't mention former President Zuma, who is also at the statdium. #WinnieMandelaFuneral— Ngenda Jean Patrick (@ngendapatrick) April 14, 2018
#WinnieMandelafuneral Malema is a true politician and so magnetic it's in incredible 👏👏👏— Siviwe (@SMatsamko) April 14, 2018
The Commander In Chief has spoken.... 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 love him or hate him... He is the Future!!!! Power to @Julius_S_Malema @EFFSouthAfrica #WinnieMandelafuneral pic.twitter.com/ZyAIVgpcEA— Tinyiko Mpenyana (@tinyiko_tim) April 14, 2018
I'm still not over juju's speech I don't wanna hear anything from anyone #WinnieMandelaFuneral pic.twitter.com/qxDKdLleIN— Sensei (@PalesaWestside) April 14, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.