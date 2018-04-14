Madikizela-Mandela's casket arrives at Orlando Stadium

The funeral programme is expected to kick off at 9 am.

JOHANNESBURG - The convoy accompanying Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's remains has arrived at the Orlando Stadium where thousands of mourners are waiting to welcome the struggle icon.

The programme is expected to kick off at 9am with various dignitaries, family members and political party representatives set to pay their respects to the woman affection known as the mother of the nation.

Madikizela-Mandela, who died earlier this month, will be laid to rest this afternoon in Fourways.

GCIS acting director-general Phumla Sekhonyane says: “We anticipated that we would have been completed with entry, but the transport committee has fixed it. We hope that everyone will be trickling in so that we can settle down. As we commence we expect the procession to come in.”

She adds many leaders will attend the service.

“We expect the presidents of Namibia and Republic of Congo. We expect the prime minister of Madagascar. There are other speakers, like Naomi Campbell, who has been given permission to speak.”